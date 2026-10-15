Food Safety Inspection, 3.6 Tonnes of Khoa Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The TG Safe Food Wing, along with enforcement officials, seized 3.6 tonnes of khoa during early-morning inspections at six dairy product manufacturing units and one transport location within the CURE limits around Hyderabad on Thursday.

The inspections began at 5 am to check compliance with food safety regulations and ensure the quality of dairy products supplied to consumers. Officials reportedly detected several violations, including unhygienic manufacturing conditions, operating a dairy unit without a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, and improper temperature control during the storage of dairy products.

During the operation, officials found that khoa was packed in plastic covers and transported to Hyderabad in buses and DCM vehicles instead of refrigerated vehicles equipped with cold-storage facilities.

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The team seized 3.6 tonnes of khoa being transported in buses, raising concerns over the safety and quality of dairy products reaching the city.

Authorities said strict action would be taken against the units found violating food safety norms. Some dairy units are likely to be closed, while others may receive show-cause notices or improvement notices, depending on the nature of the violations.