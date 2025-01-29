Mamata Banerjee Blames Congress for BJP’s Success in the 2024 LS Polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her newly released book, has directly pointed the finger at the Congress party for contributing to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which marked the BJP’s third consecutive term at the helm.

The book, titled “Banglar Nirbachon o Amra” (Bengal Elections and Us), was unveiled at the Kolkata International Book Fair on January 30, where Banerjee analyzed the results of the 2024 general elections and the failure of the opposition INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP effectively.

Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism of Congress and the INDIA Bloc

In her book, Mamata Banerjee explains how the Congress party’s lack of coordination and unity in the opposition alliance hindered the INDIA bloc’s ability to mount a successful challenge against the BJP.

Despite the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s earnest efforts to form a strong, united opposition against the BJP at the national level, Banerjee contends that the Congress played a significant role in the alliance’s downfall.

“We earnestly wanted a strong opposition bloc against BJP at the national level, combining all anti-BJP forces. Since the beginning, we proposed a common minimum programme and a common manifesto. The name of the opposition bloc itself was my idea.

Congress was even offered the chair of the national bloc’s leader. However, there was no unified approach. Instead, the bloc members contested against each other, which ultimately benefited the BJP,” Banerjee writes in her book.

The Trinamool Congress leader further claims that despite the INDIA bloc’s efforts, Congress’s failure to unite the opposition forces led to BJP securing another term in power without even winning a majority of seats in the 2024 elections.

Banerjee’s View on Congress’ Performance

Banerjee also questions the role of Congress in the last general elections. She suggests that the seats Congress won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were largely due to the support of its allies within the INDIA bloc, and not as a result of its own independent strength.

This analysis draws attention to what Banerjee perceives as Congress’s inability to be a cohesive force in the opposition.

Allegations of Secret BJP Ties Between Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front

The book delves deeper into the electoral politics of West Bengal, specifically commenting on Congress’s alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front. Banerjee accuses Congress of having a covert understanding with the BJP, despite their public seat-sharing arrangement.

She asserts that this unspoken collaboration with the BJP, particularly within the anti-Trinamool setup in Bengal, hurt the opposition’s prospects and played a role in undermining efforts to challenge the ruling party in the state.

Trinamool Congress’ Victory and BJP’s Decline

On a more optimistic note for her own party, Banerjee credits Trinamool Congress’ success in the 2024 elections to the “spontaneous public support” that was largely driven by the various developmental initiatives undertaken by her government in West Bengal.

According to her, the TMC’s improved performance in the 2024 elections—where it increased its seat tally from 22 to 29—was a direct reflection of the public’s approval of her leadership.

In contrast, the BJP’s seat count in West Bengal fell from 18 in 2019 to 12 in 2024. The decline in BJP’s performance in the state was significant, and Banerjee suggests this is a direct consequence of the BJP’s inability to win over the electorate amidst growing dissatisfaction with their policies and governance.

Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front’s Poor Show in West Bengal

The Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front had a poor showing in West Bengal, with Congress winning just one seat in the state, while the Left Front, which had formed an alliance with Congress, ended up with no seats.

Banerjee attributes these disappointing results to the internal divisions within the opposition, especially the lack of a strong, unified campaign, which ultimately gave the BJP an advantage.

The State of National Politics and the Opposition’s Future

Banerjee’s book highlights the fractured state of Indian politics as the country heads into an uncertain future in terms of opposition unity.

The failure of the INDIA bloc to consolidate and challenge the BJP effectively has prompted some to question whether a unified opposition can emerge in future elections or whether internal party rifts will continue to undermine efforts to build a strong alternative.

Despite these setbacks, Banerjee’s book concludes with a clear call for opposition unity and emphasizes the need for a concerted effort to counter the BJP’s dominance in Indian politics.

While Congress continues to face significant challenges in strengthening its position, Banerjee remains committed to pushing for a more unified opposition, with a strong focus on governance and developmental agendas that resonate with the people.