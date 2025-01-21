Society Cannot Be Humane to the Inhuman: Mamata Banerjee on R.G. Kar Verdict

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her strong disapproval of the special court’s verdict in the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder case, stating that society cannot adopt a “humanitarian” approach toward an “inhuman” individual.

Speaking at a government event in Malda district on Tuesday, Banerjee emphasized the need for stringent punishment in heinous crimes.

Demand for Death Penalty in R.G. Kar Case

Banerjee’s comments followed the January 20 ruling by a special court in Kolkata that sentenced Sanjay Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor, to life imprisonment.

The Chief Minister argued that life imprisonment is inadequate for such “rarest of rare” crimes.

“What does ‘life imprisonment’ mean? Lifers often get released on parole. If the convict is alive, there is always a risk of repeated offenses. If someone chooses to act inhumanely, society cannot afford to be humanitarian toward them. That is why we demanded the death sentence in the R.G. Kar tragedy,” Banerjee stated.

Her remarks came hours after the West Bengal government filed an appeal with the Calcutta High Court, challenging the special court’s verdict and demanding the death penalty for Roy.

Addressing Local Crime: English Bazar Municipality Incident

Banerjee also addressed the recent murder of Dulal Sarkar, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor from ward number 22 in English Bazar Municipality, Malda district.

The murder, allegedly linked to intra-party conflict, has sparked concerns about law and order in the region.

The Chief Minister assured the public that no leniency would be shown to criminals, even if they are associated with her party. “No miscreant or mafia will be spared, regardless of their affiliations,” she said firmly.

Tensions at the India-Bangladesh Border

Banerjee turned her attention to the growing tensions along the India-Bangladesh border, a significant concern for residents of Malda district.

She urged villagers living near the border to exercise caution during skirmishes between locals and the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Residents in border areas must avoid conflict zones during periods of tension. Simultaneously, they must ensure that no terrorist finds shelter in the district, whether in hotels or rented accommodations,” Banerjee cautioned.

Focus on Security and Development in Malda District

Banerjee’s visit to Malda also highlighted the government’s commitment to improving security and development in the region. She announced measures to enhance border surveillance, ensure the safety of villagers, and strengthen law enforcement to curb crime.

Public Reaction and Legal Implications

The Chief Minister’s strong stance on the R.G. Kar verdict and other pressing issues has drawn widespread attention. Many citizens have supported her demand for harsher punishment for the convicted, reflecting a growing demand for stricter measures against gender-based violence.

As the case heads to the Calcutta High Court for review, the Chief Minister’s call for justice is likely to set the tone for public discourse and legal proceedings in West Bengal.