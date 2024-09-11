Man Sets Ola Showroom on Fire in Karnataka Over Unrepaired Scooter

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man named Nadeem set an Ola Electric showroom on fire in Kalaburagi after his scooter was not repaired. The incident occurred after Nadeem’s repeated attempts to get his newly purchased scooter fixed were met with negligence by the showroom staff.

Nadeem had bought the electric scooter just 20 days ago, but it began experiencing issues soon after. Despite multiple visits to the showroom for repairs, the staff allegedly ignored his requests. Frustrated and angry, Nadeem took drastic action by pouring petrol inside the showroom and setting it ablaze.

The fire resulted in significant damage, with approximately six scooters being completely destroyed in the blaze. The incident has raised concerns about customer service and the handling of grievances at vehicle service centers.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and legal action is expected to follow.