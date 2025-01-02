Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet and others to Receive the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: Four exceptional athletes have been selected to receive India’s highest sporting honor, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, for their outstanding achievements in sports.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, chess prodigy D Gukesh, Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar are the latest recipients of this prestigious accolade.

The Khel Ratna Award, named after India’s legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, recognizes the most exceptional sports performers each year. The four athletes have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields and have brought immense pride to the nation with their achievements.

Manu Bhaker: A Trailblazer in Shooting

Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooting sensation, has made history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games.

She earned a bronze medal in both the women’s 10m air pistol individual event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Bhaker’s phenomenal performance not only elevated India’s stature on the global stage but also made her a trailblazer in the sport of shooting.

Harmanpreet Singh: Leading India to Hockey Glory

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, has been a pivotal figure in India’s recent success in international hockey.

Under his leadership, the team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, marking a significant milestone in India’s rich hockey history. Harmanpreet’s performance as a defender and drag flicker has been instrumental in elevating Indian hockey to new heights, and his leadership on the field continues to inspire future generations.

D Gukesh: A Young Chess Sensation

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess prodigy, has made a remarkable impact on the global chess scene. He became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad last year.

Gukesh’s exceptional skills and strategic brilliance have solidified his position as one of the brightest young talents in the world of chess, earning him widespread recognition and admiration in the chess community.

Praveen Kumar: Para-Athlete Breaks Barriers

Praveen Kumar, a para-athlete specializing in high jump, has created history by becoming the T64 champion at the Paris Paralympics.

The T64 classification is for athletes who have one or both legs missing below the knee and use prosthetic limbs to compete. Kumar’s incredible feat in the high jump has made him one of India’s most celebrated para-athletes. His achievements have shattered barriers in the world of para-sports and have made a significant contribution to raising awareness about the capabilities of disabled athletes.

Award Ceremony Details

The four Khel Ratna awardees will receive their awards from the President of India during a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM. This prestigious event will honor the athletes for their remarkable achievements and for bringing global recognition to India’s sporting excellence.

Celebrating India’s Sporting Heroes

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is a testament to the outstanding dedication and performance of athletes who continue to make India proud on the world stage. The selection of Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar as this year’s awardees underscores their unparalleled contributions to Indian sports. As these athletes continue to break records and set new benchmarks, their achievements will inspire the next generation of athletes to dream big and strive for greatness.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming award ceremony and the continued success of these sporting icons.