Massive Public Meeting in Hyderabad Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Hyderabad: A significant public gathering was held at the Chanchalguda Junior College grounds on Tuesday, where prominent leaders and public figures voiced their opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The meeting, organized as part of a national conference, was attended by influential personalities, including Moulana Muhibullah Nadvi, Imam of the Parliament Masjid in Delhi, former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, Rahman Khan, and Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Other key figures present included MPs Sanjay Singh, Syed Naser Hussain, Imran Masood, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and others, who collectively demanded the withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

The event was part of a larger movement, with a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) being urged to reconsider the bill, which has drawn widespread criticism from various sections of the community.

The speakers emphasized that the proposed amendments could undermine the protection of Waqf properties and infringe upon minority rights. The gathering saw a large turnout, signaling strong opposition to the bill across different sectors of society.