Massive search operation by Navy, Coast Guard for seven missing Andhra fishermen

Amaravati: A massive search operation was underway in the Bay of Bengal for seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who had set out to sea earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the search operation involves two Dornier aircraft, a helicopter, and seven boats of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

He said Navy boats were deployed for extensive search from Visakhapatnam towards Paradip. A Navy vessel is also searching towards the port area.

Dornier aircraft from Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, and Chennai were engaged in the search operation.

A Navy helicopter from Kolkata has also been pressed into service.

The minister said continuous search sorties were on in potential areas.

“We are using all available resources to search for the missing fishermen with constant coordination between the Navy, Coast Guard, and the Fisheries Department,” he said.

He reiterated that the search will continue until the fishermen are brought back safely.

The minister said that the government understands the anxiety of the fishermen’s families and hopes for their safe return.

Earlier, Minister for Home and Disaster Management, V. Anitha directed officials to intensify search operations for the missing fishermen belonging to Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Officials informed the minister that the boat met with an accident about 12 nautical miles off the coast.

Appanna, one of the eight fishermen, went missing following the accident. The minister enquired about the condition of the other fishermen.

According to an official release, the Home Minister said that all available resources must be utilised to locate the missing Appanna safely and reunite him with his family.

Anitha said that greater vigilance is required for the safety of fishermen venturing out to sea.

Stating that search operations are being constantly monitored, she assured that the government stands by the families of the missing fishermen.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the search operations. He directed officials to intensify search operations to trace the missing fishermen.

The Chief Minister, in a virtual interaction with Minister Atchannaidu and officials to review the search operations, enquired about the progress of the search and rescue efforts.

The fishermen from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta and Vasalathippa villages in Allavaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district had set out on their boat into the Bay of Bengal on August 3. They were scheduled to return on August 12.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the Coast Guard and Marine Police were conducting search operations, while the district administration was continuously monitoring the efforts.

Fishing boats from Kakinada, Bhairavapalem, Visakhapatnam and Paradip have also been alerted and are assisting in gathering information about the missing boat, officials said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to keep the families of missing fishermen informed about the progress of the search operations on a regular basis.