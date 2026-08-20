Architect of modern India: Telangana CM, TPCC chief pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and state Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister called late Rajiv Gandhi the architect of modern India.

“Sadbhavana Diwas, celebrated with the message of promoting peace, brotherhood, religious harmony, and unity in the country, will stand as a great source of inspiration for all people,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

“Taking Rajiv Gandhi’s ideals as a guiding light with the spirit of ‘Unity is our strength – Harmony is our progress,’ let us all contribute our part to building a strong India infused with peace, brotherhood, and equality,” the Chief Minister stated.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Mahesh Kumar, also paid heartfelt tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi, terming him a visionary leader of modern India.

The state Congress chief said that Rajiv Gandhi dreamt of a young, progressive and technologically-empowered India.

“His commitment to empowering youth and strengthening democracy remains an inspiration. Rajiv Gandhi Ji played a historic role in bringing technology and telecommunications closer to the people,” said Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“He believed that India’s greatest strength lies in its youth. His vision laid the foundation for many of the technological advancements India proudly leads today. His dedication to national unity, peace and progress continues to inspire generations. We remember his service to the nation with deep respect and gratitude. Let us carry forward his vision of a modern, inclusive and progressive India. Remembering Rajiv Gandhi Ji with great respect and affection,” the TPCC chief posted on ‘X’.

“A visionary leader who heralded the technological and information revolution in India, former Prime Minister, ‘Bharat Ratna’ recipient, the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji’s birth anniversary (‘Sadbhavana Day’) is an occasion to offer our profound tribute to that great soul,” reads a post from Telangana Congress’ ‘X’ handle.

State minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar also paid his tributes, calling Rajiv Gandhi a visionary leader.

He stated that the former Prime Minister laid the foundation for the IT sector in the country and attracted massive foreign investments.