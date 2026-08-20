LKG Student Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Teacher; CCTV Video

Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old LKG student died after reportedly collapsing at a private school in Visakhapatnam, allegedly following an incident in which a teacher reprimanded and beat him for not completing his homework.

The deceased student was identified as Pranay Tej, a Class LKG student at Little Garden School.

According to preliminary information, Pranay was allegedly beaten by a teacher after he failed to complete his homework. The child reportedly became frightened and started crying and coughing before collapsing onto the teacher.

The school staff immediately shifted him to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly confirmed that the child had already died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The incident triggered anger among Pranay’s parents and family members. After reportedly reviewing CCTV footage from the school, the family members staged a protest outside the institution, demanding action against those responsible.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the alleged assault are being examined. Police are expected to investigate the CCTV footage and statements from school staff and other witnesses to determine what exactly happened.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of young children in schools and the need for strict measures against physical punishment in educational institutions.

Further details regarding the cause of death and police action are awaited.

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