Andhra Pradesh

LKG Student Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Teacher; CCTV Video

A six-year-old LKG student died after reportedly collapsing at a private school in Visakhapatnam, allegedly following an incident in which a teacher reprimanded and beat him for not completing his homework.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed20 August 2026 - 17:11
LKG Student Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Teacher; CCTV Video
LKG Student Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Teacher; CCTV Video

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Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old LKG student died after reportedly collapsing at a private school in Visakhapatnam, allegedly following an incident in which a teacher reprimanded and beat him for not completing his homework.

The deceased student was identified as Pranay Tej, a Class LKG student at Little Garden School.

According to preliminary information, Pranay was allegedly beaten by a teacher after he failed to complete his homework. The child reportedly became frightened and started crying and coughing before collapsing onto the teacher.

The school staff immediately shifted him to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly confirmed that the child had already died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The incident triggered anger among Pranay’s parents and family members. After reportedly reviewing CCTV footage from the school, the family members staged a protest outside the institution, demanding action against those responsible.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the alleged assault are being examined. Police are expected to investigate the CCTV footage and statements from school staff and other witnesses to determine what exactly happened.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of young children in schools and the need for strict measures against physical punishment in educational institutions.

Further details regarding the cause of death and police action are awaited.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed20 August 2026 - 17:11
Photo of Iftequar Syed

Iftequar Syed

With years of experience in Content Editing, Syed Iftequar excels in analyzing local & national news while offering in-depth insights into global developments. His expertise in blending sports with current affairs makes him a key contributor to Munsif News 24x7.
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