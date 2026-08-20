Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society in association, Telangana State Traffic Police conducted Traffic Awarenes Program.

Sri D. Joel Devis IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad addressed the students and advised them on how not to look for instant gratification with speeding bikes or by performing dangerous stunts to be recorded and posted on social media, instead look for prolonged happiness and success by learning with focus and plan their career paths with hard work and diligence.

He also narrated several incidents on how an accident changes the lives of the family members besides causing death or grievous injuries to the person met with the accident.

Sri Avinash Kumar IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic-1, interacted with the students and gave them examples with numericals on how few seconds of distraction while driving can lead to a distance of blind driving.

He advised students to refrain from using mobiles to call or send messages while driving. He also mentioned to take help of Mr. John David, Asst. Motor Vehicles Inspector, RTA Hyderabad to obtain driving licences.

The Traffic police team has created google form for students of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society to register for obtaining driving license.

The event was attended by Sri A. Ramulu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic-1, Sri S. Mohan Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khairatabad Zone Traffic, Mr. Zafar Javeed, Hony. Secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, Mr. Syed Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary, SUES, Mr. Syed Omer Javeed, I/c. Treasurer, SUES, Dr. Srinivasa Rao Surampudi, Principal, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Anupama Koneru, Principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, Mr. Shakeer Ali, Inspector of Police, Traffic Training Institute, Gosha Mahal, Mr. P V Ram Prasad, Inspector of Police, Panjagutta Traffic PS and other traffic inspectors along with many traffic police personnel.

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