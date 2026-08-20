VAYU Launches in India, Bringing Made-in-India Compressed Air Solutions to Growing Manufacturers

Hyderabad: VAYU, a new air compressor brand created for ambitious manufacturers and growing businesses, today announced its launch in India with a portfolio of compressed air solutions designed to deliver dependable performance, operational simplicity and efficient ownership across diverse manufacturing requirements.

The launch comes at a time when India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are playing an increasingly important role in the country’s industrial growth story. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26, MSMEs contribute approximately 35.4% of India’s manufacturing output, 48.58% of the country’s exports and 31.1% of GDP, underscoring the scale and significance of the sector to India’s economy.

Built in India and designed around the operating realities of Indian manufacturing businesses, VAYU reflects a strong belief in the ambition and potential of this entrepreneurial ecosystem. The brand has been created to support manufacturers as they grow and evolve, with compressed air solutions engineered for real-world operating conditions, simple operation and responsive service support.

Anvar Jay Varadaraj, Chief Operating Officer, Elgi Equipments, said, “India’s manufacturing story is ultimately a story of its entrepreneurs – the businesses that continue to invest, build capabilities, create employment and contribute to the country’s growth. We have served this community for decades and have seen their needs evolve as their businesses grow.

VAYU represents the next step in that journey, bringing dependable screw compressor technology, built in India around the realities of Indian manufacturing, to a broader base of businesses. Our ambition is to grow with these manufacturers in India and, over time, take VAYU to customers around the world.”

At launch, VAYU offers a 5–45 kW range of air compressors, available in fixed- and variable-speed configurations and designed for operating pressures ranging from 7 to 12.5 bar. The portfolio is supported by a range of accessories, genuine spare parts, comprehensive warranty coverage and nationwide service support.

Growing with India’s Manufacturing Entrepreneurs: For decades, ELGi has served manufacturing businesses across India through its reciprocating compressor portfolio, building long-standing relationships with customers as their businesses and compressed air requirements have evolved. VAYU represents the next step in this engagement, bringing screw compressor technology to a broader base of manufacturing businesses seeking to upgrade their compressed air capabilities. As manufacturers expand production and adopt

new technologies, their expectations from critical utilities such as compressed air are also changing. VAYU has been developed around this transition, providing solutions aligned with evolving production and operational requirements.

Built Around the Realities of Manufacturing: Compressed air is a critical utility across manufacturing environments, where equipment reliability and continuity can directly influence productivity, customer commitments and business performance.

The VAYU proposition is built around a simple understanding: manufacturers need more than compressed air. They need the confidence that production can continue smoothly, shift after shift. Rather than relying on a single differentiating feature, VAYU brings together dependable equipment, simple operation and maintenance, and accessible support throughout the ownership journey.

Bhavesh Karia, Executive President – India, South Asia, Africa, Middle East & Southeast Asia (ISAAME & SEA), Elgi Equipments, said, “For a manufacturing entrepreneur, compressed air is not simply a utility; it is part of the confidence that production will keep moving, commitments will be met, and the business can continue to grow.

VAYU has been developed around these everyday realities. Our focus is on delivering dependable performance, ease of operation and accessible service support, so customers can spend less time worrying about compressed air and more time building their businesses.”

VAYU solutions are designed to address compressed air requirements across key manufacturing sectors including automotive and auto components, general engineering, fabrication and metalworking, textiles, food and beverage, plastics, packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, wood and furniture, and other manufacturing applications.

5–45 kW Portfolio for Diverse Manufacturing Requirements: The VAYU portfolio spans 5–45 kW, providing businesses with compressed air solutions suited to a range of production requirements and operating conditions. Customers can choose between fixed-speed and variable-speed configurations, with operating pressures ranging from 7 to 12.5 bar, enabling them to select solutions aligned with their specific application and compressed air demand. The compressor range is complemented by supporting accessories and genuine spare parts, helping customers simplify equipment ownership and maintenance.

Ownership Assurance Beyond the Machine: As a new brand, VAYU recognises that customer trust must be earned through both product performance and the ownership experience. VAYU compressors are backed by best-in-class warranty coverage, complemented by nationwide service support and access to genuine spare parts and accessories throughout the equipment lifecycle. Together, the product portfolio, warranty coverage and service ecosystem are designed to give manufacturing businesses greater confidence in their compressed air operations.

Made in India. Ready for the World. VAYU has been developed in India with a clear understanding of real manufacturing conditions and the everyday operating requirements of growing businesses. Bringing together engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities developed in India, the brand will initially focus on serving Indian manufacturers, with the aspiration to progressively expand into international markets.

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