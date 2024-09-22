Maulana Fazal-ul-Rahim Mujaddidi Praises Muslim Unity Against Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Emphasizing the importance of Muslim unity, Maulana Fazal-ul-Rahim Mujaddidi, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, praised the collective response of Muslims against the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it commendable and worthy of appreciation.

Speaking at a gathering of prominent Muslim figures in Mumbai, he remarked on how Muslims, mosque leaders, scholars, and others from various professions have shown awareness and solidarity regarding the bill. He stressed the need to maintain this unity for the betterment of the community.

Maulana Mujaddidi noted that the issues faced by Muslims can only be resolved through the community’s awakening, diligence, and proactive engagement. He acknowledged the impressive demonstration of unity across the country, where a significant number of objections were submitted to the parliamentary committee regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, deserving both congratulations and gratitude.

He pointed out that Muslims are currently facing distressing circumstances, with their rights under threat and various attempts to seize Waqf properties. In this context, he urged the community to reflect on their actions and to seek forgiveness for any misdeeds that may have caused divine displeasure.

He called for incorporating remembrance of Allah into daily life and emphasized the importance of seeking forgiveness and regularly reciting blessings upon the Prophet.