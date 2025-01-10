Mega Theatre Play “Samvidhan@75” Staged at Abhyasa Public School’s 28th Annual Day

Hyderabad: Abhyasa International Residential School, renowned for its grand cultural performances, staged a Mega Theatre Play titled “Samvidhan@75” at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday. The event was part of the school’s annual function, Hemanth Utsav, marking the institution’s 28th year of excellence.

Highlights of the Event

Keynote Address by Eatala Rajender, MP: Emphasizing values over grades, Rajender stated that students are not “marks-producing machines.” He urged educational institutions to focus on instilling human values, respect for relationships, and ancient Indian traditions in students.

Insightful Remarks by Karuna Gopal: She highlighted India's rapid progress from "nowhere to everywhere," encouraging students to contribute to India's greatness.

CEO's Message: Founder-Director Vinayaka Kalleetla underscored the importance of lifelong learning and addressed the declining demand for residential schools post-COVID. He emphasized the safety and focused learning environment offered by boarding schools amid rising juvenile cybercrimes.

“Samvidhan@75” – A 90-Minute Opera

The grand 90-minute opera featured all 400 students of Abhyasa, a rare and commendable feat. It traced India’s history from 5000 BCE to the present day, celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution and the Republic of India. The play examined India’s transformation through key historical epochs, including:

The Golden Age of Bharata Varsha, where society thrived on righteous wealth and collective growth.

The shift towards materialism and external influences due to invasions.

A reflection on contemporary challenges, such as the obsession with studying abroad and the impact of western ideologies.

The opera conveyed a powerful message, urging Indian youth to build their future in India rather than seeking opportunities abroad. It implored them to embrace their heritage with pride and work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, when the country celebrates its 100th year of independence.

Cultural Legacy of Abhyasa Public School

Abhyasa has a history of staging spectacular operas on contemporary and socially relevant themes. Previous productions, such as “Anna Hazare’s Anti-Corruption Campaign” (2012), “100 Years of Indian Cinema” (2013), “Swachh Bharat Movement” (2016), and “Idea of Ram Rajya” (2024), have earned national acclaim.

The school follows a unique philosophy of ‘No Child Left Behind,’ ensuring every student participates in its cultural performances. These events not only showcase creativity and talent but also educate students and society at large.

This year’s event further cemented Abhyasa’s reputation as a leader in cultural and educational excellence.