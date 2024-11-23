Meridian School Banjara Hills Celebrates Annual Day 2024 with Stellar Performances and Esteemed Guests

Meridian School Banjara Hills celebrated its Annual Day on Tuesday 19th Nov 2024 in a glittering ceremony attended by over 2000 parents and dignitaries.

The Chief Guest for the evening was Ms Sita Pallacholla, CEO WE HUB. She is a leading light for Women entrepreneurs.

The Guest of Honour was Mr Nag Ashwin, the internationally acclaimed Writer Director of KALKI,2898 AD the hugely popular futuristic,epic Science fiction film.

The theme for the Annual Day was ANTARDHWANI – The Voice Within. The school presented the spectacular Dance- Drama on the complex life and spiritual transformation in the life of Ashoka, the Emperor of the Mauryan empire. He is the only ruler who listened to his Antardhwani , or inner voice after the bloody battle of Kalinga and became an apostle of Peace.

The play portrays Ashoka’s journey from an invincible military conqueror to the preserver and protector of Righteousness. He gave up war and conquest and propogated peace, non- violence and vegetarianism. The play was written and directed by Ms.Supriya Karunakaran Singh.

The theatre performance was interspersed with spectacular and colourful dances by all the students of the school. The dances choreographed by Ms Sharmila and Mr. Sriteja captured everyone’s hearts.

The Principal Madam Nishi Rana presented the Annual Report for the year highlighting the achievements of the students. She commended the Students and stated that “Education has a transformative effect on students’ lives.”

Ms Sita Pallacholla said that “schools aren’t just about books and exams; they are the launchpads for your big dreams! In these classrooms and hallways, you’ve got the freedom to explore new ideas, take chances, and discover exciting new possibilities.” She also said that every school is the incubator for entrepreneurs. They just have to identify their passion and turn it into an entrepreneurial venture.

Mr Nag Ashwin, the Guest of Honour, said his creative journey started early in life. Reading extensively and listening to stories from his Mother and Grandmother fuelled his mind. He encouraged everyone to think differently and creatively.

“Classrooms are the cradles of Creativity!” he added . “Don’t be afraid to dream and work to realize it”. He also encouraged parents to allow their children to have Creative Freedom because India and the world needs creative thinkers. Mr Nag Ashwin appreciated the children’s efforts and complimented the management for providing a forum for students to showcase their talents.

All the children were filled with enthusiasm and energy in all their performances.

The surprise of the evening was the entry of Ashwathama, who brought alive the character of Ashwattama, the character from Mr Nag Ashwin’s epic futuristic film, KALKI 2898 AD!

Mrs Renuka Butta, Member of Parliament, 16th Lok Sabha congratulated the students on their riveting performances.

Adding to this, the President of the Meridian Education Society, Mrs Lalitha Naidu, revealed that the flagship school is on the threshold of its 3rd decade anniversary celebration!!!

The Programme ended with a Vote of Thanks by the Vice Principal of the school, Ms Rahat Rashed. She commended the team work and commended the support extended by the Management!

All the Student achievers who topped in the CBSE exam 2024 were felicitated.Ted X speakers Nahyr Sehgal and Niyathi Varma were felicitated for being TedX Speakers!

The entire Management of Meridian Schools were present. The MD, Mr Neelakantha Butta and Mrs Renuka Butta, Member of Parliament, 16th Lok Sabha, spoke about how they had started this flagship school nearly 30 years ago with the aim of providing Quality Education.

The evening ended with the Parents giving a standing ovation for the students’ talents!