Messi sustains minor muscle injury in right leg, confirms Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale (USA): Inter Miami CF provided a fresh update for club captain Lionel Messi, stating that he is suffering from a minor muscle injury. However, the MLS club did not provide a timeline for the 38-year-old’s return to action.

Messi was forced to make an early exit from Inter Miami’s 5-4 penalty kick shootout win over Necaxa on Saturday evening, due to an injury picked up in the opening minutes of the Leagues Cup Phase One clash at Chase Stadium.

“Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field,” Inter Miami statement read.

“The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment,’ it added.

The Argentine legend stumbled to the turf after several defenders crowded him off the ball as he dribbled at the heart of the Rayos back line, slapping the grass in frustration after hitting the deck. He sat down in front of the Herons’ bench a few moments later, receiving extensive treatment from the IMCF medical staff on what appeared to be his right hamstring or groin area.

Messi eventually walked off the pitch and made his way down the tunnel for further evaluation, coach Javier Mascherano and his staff electing to substitute on Federico Redondo in the 11th minute.

Messi was hampered by adductor and thigh strain issues earlier this year, missing Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers in March. He has tallied 18 goals and nine assists in 18 league appearances this season and bagged assists on both of the Herons’ goals in their last-second 2-1 win over Atlas in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday.

In 2024, he faced several setbacks, most notably a torn leg muscle sustained during the Copa America final with Argentina in July, which required a lengthy recovery period. Despite being limited to 19 games in his first full MLS season, Messi still delivered an impressive 20 goals and 16 assists, earning him the league’s 2024 MVP honours.