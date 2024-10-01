Muslim World

Middle East latest: Israel begins 'targeted ground raids' in Lebanon

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning on Monday to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas.

Safiya Begum1 October 2024 - 14:51
 Jerusalem: The Israeli military began what it called a “limited, localised” operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, carrying out “targeted ground raids” in villages close to the Israeli border.

The targets, it said, pose an “immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”.

“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach,” Netanyahu said, just days after an airstrike south of Beirut killed the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which is backed by Tehran.

Hezbollah’s acting leader, Naim Kassem, promised the group will fight on following the death Friday of its long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has also assassinated several of the group’s top commanders in recent days.

Kassem said the group’s fighters are ready and the slain commanders have already been replaced.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since October 8, the day after Hamas sent fighters into Israel and sparked the war in Gaza.

 It’s been almost a year since some 250 people were abducted from Israel, and friends and family are worried about their loved ones as attention turns away from hostages and north toward Lebanon.

