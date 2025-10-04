Telangana Roads Minister Confirms 161.5-km RRR North Tender to Begin, Work from Jan 2026

Telangana minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today announced that the tender process for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) North Part will begin within two months, and works are expected to start by January 2026.

The tendering process will be completed by the end of December to ensure the quick rollout of works. The 161.5-km stretch, redesigned as a six-lane road, will pass through Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, and Choutuppal, he noted.

Talking to newsmen, Komatireddy accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the RRR project despite the Centre’s approval in 2017-18. “When I took charge, only six per cent of land acquisition was done. Now it’s over 98%. The KCR government showed no concern for this key project,” he pointed out, and said Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition, shared equally by the State and the Centre. The State’s Rs 3,000 crore share is already arranged through HUDCO, he added.

Also Read: Hyderabad Commuters to Pay Higher Bus Fares from October 6 as TGSRTC Revises Rates

Reassuring the farmers, Komatireddy said there is no need to worry about the “RRR South Part”. “We will proceed only with the farmers’ consent. Being a farmer’s son, I will not allow injustice. There will be no injustice in the RRR alignment – rich or poor, everyone will be treated equally. As a son of Nalgonda soil, I will never remain silent if any injustice is done to our farmers or our region. A ministerial committee would soon be formed after consultations with the Chief Minister to address issues related to land acquisition and alignment.”

The Minister also said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is supportive of Telangana’s infrastructure projects, approving the ‘Gourelli – Bhadrachalam Highway and LB Nagar – Malkapuram Road’. Works on the 8-lane Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway would commence by February 2026, he added.