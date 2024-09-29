Minister Ponnam urges public not to believe social media rumours about HYDRA

Siddipet: Telangana Transport and Backward Class Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the people of Hyderabad not to believe social media rumours related to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

Speaking to the media after participating in a retirement ceremony in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the HYDRA system for public welfare.

He explained that Hyderabad has experienced severe flooding in the past due to heavy rains, which put residents in difficult situations.

Minister Prabhakar emphasised that the Congress government is advancing with good intentions by implementing HYDRA.

He criticised some opposition leaders for spreading misinformation on social media for their own political gains and to provoke the people of Telangana.

“The people of Telangana should not fall for these false rumours. Hyderabad is like the heart of Telangana, and the Congress government is committed to solving many long standing issues in the city.

After independence, it was the Congress government that provided Krishna and Godavari water as drinking water to Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy is determined to prevent similar situations from recurring during heavy rains,” he added.

The minister refuted claims that residents along the Musi Canal are being forcibly evicted, labelling them as baseless propaganda spread by opposition parties.

He assured that affected families would be provided with double-bedroom houses and support for self-employment. He also stated that the government plans to develop the Musi area into a tourist centre.

“During the previous administration, when we were in the opposition, we were not even allowed to raise these issues.

Many settlers were beaten with sticks. Now, we are coordinating with the victims and listening to their concerns,” Prabhakar said.

He accused opposition leaders, particularly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), of exploiting the Musi issue for political mileage and stirring up unrest among affected families.

The minister reiterated that HYDRA is being welcomed across the state and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving any issues through negotiations.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced HYDRA to ensure a hassle-free life for the public. The Congress government is dedicated to protecting all ponds and addressing any concerns that arise in the future,” he added.