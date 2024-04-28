Minor girl kidnapped, raped for months

Crime

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in a village here and raped, police said on Sunday.

Ballia (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in a village here and raped, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped by one Vishesh Tiwari alias Raja, a native of a village under the Sahatwar Police Station on February 7.

At the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC was registered against Tiwari.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that police arrested Tiwari from near his house on Sunday and the girl was recovered.

The girl in her testimony said Tiwari raped her for about two and a half months, the SP said.

On the basis of the statement, section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section of the POCSO Act were also added to the case, police said.

