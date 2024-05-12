Crime

Man beaten to death during cricket match

A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and other players during a cricket match in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Man beaten to death during cricket match
Man beaten to death during cricket match

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and other players during a cricket match in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said.

Related Stories
Man beaten to death in road rage case in UP village
Viral video expose chaotic scene in Delhi metro, passengers rally to protect elderly man
SC adjourns hearing on UP govt’s plea seeking Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s bail cancellation
Survey shows Indians are no more interested in test cricket
Groundwater depletion rates in India may triple in coming decades, warns study

Vishal Kumar succumbed to internal injuries, police said, adding that a murder case has been lodged and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to a police officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who live in the Pratap Nagar area. His younger brother and sister are studying.

The officer said Kumar used to work in a cosmetics factory in Sadar Bazar.

His younger brother Kunal had gone to play cricket near their house, police said, adding that subsequently, there was a scuffle between Kunal and others.

Kunal called his brother to the ground. When he reached the ground, Kumar was allegedly beaten up by the accused with cricket bats.

Kumar was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and three of the accused have been identified.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button