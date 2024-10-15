Minority Residential School Locked by Building Owner in Jayashankar Bhupalpally Over Unpaid Rent

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A minority residential school in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was locked by the building owner due to the non-payment of rent by the government for the past 10 months. The Congress-led government has failed to clear the outstanding rent, leading the frustrated owner to take this drastic step.

The school, which serves minority students, has been closed, leaving students and staff in uncertainty. The building owner stated that multiple requests had been made to the authorities regarding the overdue payments, but no action was taken. As a result, the decision to lock the premises was made to draw attention to the issue.

Parents and students are calling on the government to resolve the matter urgently to prevent further disruption to the students’ education.