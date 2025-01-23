Mithun Chakraborty and Son Namashi Open Up About Working Together in ‘Delhi Files’

Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty will share screen space with his son Namashi Chakraborty for the first time in the much-anticipated drama The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Recently, the father-son duo opened up about their experience of working together on this project.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Take on the Experience

Mithun Chakraborty shared, “While I did give a dancing shot in his film Bad Boy, this is the first time we are working together in a full-fledged movie. However, we do not share even a single shot in the film.”

Namashi Chakraborty’s Perspective

Namashi Chakraborty added, “The story of the film goes back and forth, so dad does not have any scenes in my era, and I do not have any scenes in dad’s era. Initially, I was unable to believe that Vivek sir trusted me with such a serious and intense role, but it was Vivek sir’s conviction and dad’s belief that I could pull this off. It was an extraordinary experience, and I believe Delhi Files has been my finest experience in a film.”

Darshan Kumar Spotted Near Shooting Location

Meanwhile, actor Darshan Kumar was recently spotted at Madh Jetty. Since the shooting of The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is currently taking place at Madh Island in Mumbai, speculations arose that the actor might have been there to shoot for the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi

Made under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter has been jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in a crucial role in the film, is deeply involved in the production process, ensuring the smooth running of the project.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is set to release worldwide on August 15th this year.