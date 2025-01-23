Alyssa Healy Included as Batter Only in Australia’s Ashes Test Squad

Melbourne: Australia has named Alyssa Healy as a batter only in their squad for the upcoming day-night Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), scheduled to start on January 30. The squad remains unchanged from the opening three ODIs, with Queensland’s Georgia Voll potentially making her Test debut.

The match will be historic, marking the first day-night Test at the MCG and the first women’s Test at the venue since 1948-49.

Healy’s Injury Update and Squad Changes

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy missed the opening T20I of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground due to a stress reaction in the same foot she injured during the T20 World Cup. As a result, Healy will feature as a batter only, and Beth Mooney will take on the wicketkeeping duties for the Test. In Healy’s absence, Tahlia McGrath is set to captain the team.

Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, said: “We’re pleased with the form of the 13 players that have participated in the series to date, and we believe this squad provides various options for the Test side.”

Ashleigh Gardner’s Fitness and Squad Depth

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is expected to recover from her calf strain in time for the Test, though her availability for the final T20I in Adelaide is still uncertain. Heather Graham has been added to the squad as cover. Flegler stated: “Ash will continue to be assessed daily, but we expect her to be available for the Test match.”

The Australian squad boasts significant Test experience, having recently played against India and South Africa. Flegler emphasized the importance of the upcoming Test, noting: “There’s no bigger occasion than a pink-ball Test at the MCG, and the team will be aiming for the four points at stake.”

Selection Dilemmas and Final XI Considerations

While Megan Schutt has been included in the squad despite previously stating that her days in the format were over, the pink-ball day-night match could see her play a key role. Additionally, selectors face a decision on whether to include both Alana King and Georgia Wareham, who have been particularly effective against England in limited-overs formats.

Australia Squad for Ashes Test:

Alyssa Healy (capt),

Darcie Brown,

Ashleigh Gardner,

Kim Garth,

Alana King,

Phoebe Litchfield,

Tahlia McGrath,

Beth Mooney (wk),

Ellyse Perry,

Megan Schutt,

Annabel Sutherland,

Georgia Voll,

Georgia Wareham.