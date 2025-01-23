Monali Thakur Rushed to Hospital Mid-Concert: Was Exhaustion the Cause of Her Collapse?

Hyderabad: Renowned playback singer Monali Thakur was hospitalized after experiencing severe breathlessness during her performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal. The incident took place during the singer’s performance, forcing her to stop midway due to breathing difficulties.

Sudden Health Scare on Stage

Reports suggest that Monali Thakur began feeling breathless during the performance and required immediate medical assistance from her team. Despite initial help, the singer continued to struggle with severe breathlessness, prompting her to be rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Speculation Surrounds Cause of Exhaustion

While the exact cause of her health issue is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the singer’s back-to-back concerts and performances across various states may have contributed to her exhaustion. Monali, known for her hit songs like ‘Sawaar Loon’ and ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, has been performing extensively in recent weeks, leading to concerns about the impact of constant touring on her health.

Dinhata Festival Performance Cut Short

Monali Thakur was one of the main performers at the Dinhata Festival, which was held to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha’s father, Kamal Guha. The festival saw a high-profile guest list, with Monali being a key attraction.

Previous Performance Controversy

This incident comes just weeks after Monali Thakur made headlines in December for abruptly stopping her performance in Varanasi. The singer accused the event organizers of poor arrangements, calling them ‘unethical’ and ‘irresponsible’, which led to her walking off stage mid-performance, leaving fans in shock.

Monali’s fans have expressed concern over her health, and many have called for organizers to ensure better arrangements and care for the artists.

As of now, Monali Thakur is receiving medical attention, and her health condition is being closely monitored. Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with messages of support, hoping for her swift recovery.