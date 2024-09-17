MLA Danam Nagender Steals the Show with Dance During Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The grand Khairatabad Saptamukha Mahaganapati Shobha Yatra took place with much fanfare, drawing thousands of devotees.

A major highlight of the event was the energetic participation of MLA Danam Nagender, who captivated the crowd with his impromptu dance performance.

The MLA, known for his strong connection with the people, joined the devotees in dancing to folk tunes, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Starting from the Eshwara Memorial Hall, the Shobha Yatra made its way through various routes in the city, with devotees chanting hymns and offering prayers.

The grand idol of Saptamukha Mahaganapati was carried in a well-decorated procession, accompanied by traditional music, drums, and cultural performances.

MLA Danam Nagender joins the festive spirit at the Khairatabad Mahaganapati Shobha Yatra. pic.twitter.com/RqkPCJsAP2 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 17, 2024

MLA Danam Nagender’s active participation in the yatra, especially his lively dance, won praise from both the public and the organizers.

His involvement highlighted his deep respect for local traditions and his bond with the community.

The yatra concluded peacefully, with thousands of devotees offering their final prayers to the grand deity before the immersion ceremony.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav is known for its grandeur, and this year’s Shobha Yatra, led by the towering idol of the Saptamukha Mahaganapati, continued to uphold the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad.