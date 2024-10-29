Mohammadreza Shadloui Stars as Haryana Steelers Defeat Dabang Delhi K.C.

Hyderabad: The Haryana Steelers were boosted by the return of captain Jaideep, showcasing a dominant performance against Dabang Delhi K.C. at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The Steelers clinched the match with a score of 41-34, with Mohammadreza Shadloui contributing significantly by scoring 10 points, while Shivam Patare added 8 points. For Dabang Delhi K.C., Ashu Malik was the standout performer, scoring 13 points.

The match began with a quick start from the Haryana Steelers. Although Ashu Malik opened the scoring for Dabang Delhi K.C., it was the Steelers who took control early on, racing to a 4-point lead in what was a cautious start for both teams. Shivam Patare led the charge for the Haryana Steelers, while captain Jaideep, playing his first game of the season, settled in comfortably within the first ten minutes.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Mohammadreza Shadloui executed a stunning three-point Super Raid, extending the Haryana Steelers’ lead. The Steelers completed an ALL OUT with two minutes left in the half, going into the break with a commanding 11-point lead at 24-13.

After halftime, the Haryana Steelers aimed to build on their advantage. However, Dabang Delhi K.C. mounted a fightback, led by Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, and Vikrant, who picked up crucial points. Yet, the Steelers’ defense responded with a couple of Super Tackles, maintaining their 11-point lead with just over ten minutes left in the contest.

A little after the 30-minute mark, Ashu Malik executed an ALL OUT on the Haryana Steelers and completed his Super 10, bringing Dabang Delhi K.C. back into contention. However, the Haryana Steelers quickly countered, shutting down any hopes of a comeback. Ultimately, the Haryana Steelers secured their second consecutive win of the tournament.

Upcoming Matches for PKL Season 11 on Tuesday, October 29:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs. Puneri Paltan – 8 PM

Bengal Warriorz vs. Puneri Paltan – 8 PM Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi K.C. – 9 PM

For all updates on the Pro Kabaddi League, visit www.prxokabaddi.com, download the Official Pro Kabaddi app, or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar since October 18.

