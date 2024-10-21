MP Etela Rajender Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples, Demands Action from Governor

Hyderabad: MP Etela Rajender has expressed anger that some people are attacking Hindu temples. BJP MLAs and MPs who met Governor Jishnudev Varma on Monday morning complained about the incident of attack on Mutyalamma temple.

Later, the leaders spoke to the media at Raj Bhavan. Etala was angry that if the Mutyalamma temple was attacked, they tried to make the accused go mad.

Some people are doing it to disrupt peace and order.They expressed anger that the police viciously lathi-charged and made arrests while they were holding a peaceful rally.

Many people in the city have become victims of terrorist attacks. He said that the miscreants are plotting such attacks again.. He said that the governor has been requested to punish the accused severely.

The Governor has been asked to instruct the government to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. MP Etala Rajender alleged that the police provoked the Mufti and made the attacks and lathi-charge happen in the rally.