Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to Attend Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration

Washington: Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, along with his wife Nita Ambani, are set to attend the second inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. The Ambani’s are expected to be among the select few invited guests at the high-profile event, which will also see the presence of several influential billionaires, politicians, foreign dignitaries, and celebrities.

Ambanis Attend Exclusive Dinner with Trump Family

Before the inauguration, the Ambanis attended an exclusive “candlelit dinner” with Trump on January 18, 2025. The intimate dinner, which had around 100 guests, included high-profile figures, including Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha. Sources indicate that the Ambanis were possibly the only Indian guests at this private event.

Close Ties Between the Ambanis and the Trump Family

Mukesh Ambani and the Trump family share a strong relationship. Ambani was present when Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, visited Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017. He also met with President Trump during his visit to India in February 2020. The Ambanis have reciprocated Trump family visits, with Ivanka and her family attending the pre-wedding celebrations of the Ambanis’ youngest son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant in March 2024.

Ivanka Trump, alongside her husband Jared Kushner, posted images from the vibrant celebrations in India, showcasing their traditional Indian attire and experiences during the three-day event.

Ambanis’ Personal Invitation for the Inauguration

Unlike many wealthy donors who have pledged up to $1 million to attend the inauguration and receive VIP treatment, the Ambanis have been personally invited by the Trump family to be part of the ceremony. The personal invitation underscores the close bond between the two families.

Star-Studded Guest List Expected at the Ceremony

Trump’s second inauguration is set to be a star-studded event, with key political figures such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton expected to attend.

Tech Industry Heavyweights at the Inauguration

The inauguration is also likely to see some of the world’s most influential tech moguls, including Elon Musk (Tesla), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta). These tech executives, along with others such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrow Shahi, have reportedly contributed significant amounts to Trump’s inaugural fund. These contributions highlight the tech sector’s interest in the policies of Trump’s second term, particularly regarding tax policy, trade, and antitrust matters.

With Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attending the prestigious inauguration, their presence will further solidify their influence and relationships with global leaders and prominent figures. The 2025 inauguration promises to be a highly significant event with notable personalities from politics, business, and entertainment in attendance, marking a pivotal moment in American political history.