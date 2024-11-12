Mukesh Khanna Reveals How ‘Shaktimaan’ Inspired Kids to Drink Milk

Mumbai: Mukesh Khanna, the iconic actor behind the 1990s superhero Shaktimaan, recently reminisced about how the character became more than just an action figure. Speaking at the launch of his new song, Mukesh shared how Shaktimaan also served as a “super teacher,” inspiring children to adopt healthy habits like drinking milk.

Khanna recounted a heartfelt moment from 1997 when a woman thanked him for his influence on her child. “She told me, ‘My child never drank milk, not even after scolding or punishment. But after hearing Shaktimaan say that drinking milk makes you powerful, he now drinks milk three times a day.’”

This realization highlighted the importance of Shaktimaan’s teachings. “Shaktimaan wasn’t just about action; he was about spreading values and small but significant life lessons,” Khanna said. Over the years, the show delivered more than 200 messages covering various topics, helping to mold young minds across India.

Also Read: Israeli army says officer killed in Gaza

The Return of Shaktimaan

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Shaktimaan. Addressing their curiosity, Khanna said, “Everyone asks, ‘Will Shaktimaan come back? Who will play him? When will it happen?’ I believe my portrayal of Shaktimaan carried a unique chemistry that will be hard to replicate in the future.”

To continue spreading his message, Khanna has recorded a new song aimed at educating children about the revolutionaries of India. “This song is my way of keeping Shaktimaan’s spirit alive and teaching kids about the unsung heroes of our country,” he added.

The Legacy of Shaktimaan

First aired on DD National from September 1997 to March 2005, Shaktimaan became a cultural phenomenon. Mukesh Khanna played the dual roles of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a clumsy yet endearing photographer working for the newspaper Aaj Ki Awaaz.

The superhero’s powers were rooted in meditation and the balance of the five elements: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water. Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who admired Shaktimaan, was played by Kitu Gidwani and later by Vaishnavi Mahant. Surendra Pal brought the iconic villain Tamraj Kilvish to life with his memorable line, “Andhera kayam rahe” (May darkness prevail).

Shaktimaan’s Influence

Shaktimaan wasn’t just a superhero; he was a symbol of moral values and positivity. Through his messages, Mukesh Khanna emphasized health, discipline, and patriotism, making the character a beloved figure for an entire generation.

As fans look forward to Shaktimaan’s potential comeback, Khanna’s efforts to keep the superhero’s teachings relevant through music and storytelling continue to inspire.