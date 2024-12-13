Mumbai Bus Driver Caught with Liquor After Crash: Viral Videos Raise Safety Concerns

Mumbai: In a shocking development following the devastating December 9 accident in Kurla West, Mumbai, videos of drivers from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s wet-leased fleet allegedly purchasing or consuming alcohol have gone viral on social media.

The Kurla West tragedy involved a wet-leased electric bus that ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians, killing seven people and injuring 42 others.

Viral Videos Spark Outrage

A senior BEST official revealed that they have identified four such videos circulating this week. These videos highlight alarming instances of misconduct by some wet-leased bus drivers:

Drinking Alcohol at the Wheel: In one clip, a driver is seen consuming alcohol while seated at the steering wheel. This incident reportedly occurred at the Mulund depot on election day. The driver was immediately dismissed. Buying Alcohol During Shifts: Three additional videos depict drivers stopping their buses, purchasing alcohol, and returning to their seats. These incidents were reported in Bandra East and Andheri, while the location of the third video remains unverified.

Recently Mumbai has seen a horrific bus accident in Kurla with 6 dead, 43 hurt.



Meanwhile BEST/MSRTC bus driver on duty with alcohol 🥺#Mumbai @myBESTBus @msrtcofficial pic.twitter.com/gkjmF7efQ3 — Vije (@vijeshetty) December 12, 2024

One of these incidents in Bandra East occurred on December 11, just two days after the Kurla West accident, further intensifying public scrutiny.

BEST’s Response and Actions

Anilkumar Diggikar, BEST’s General Manager, addressed these concerns during a press conference. He announced new measures to prevent such behavior among wet-leased bus drivers:

Mandatory Breathalyser Tests : Operators of wet-leased buses will now be required to implement breathalyser checks before and during shifts.

: Operators of wet-leased buses will now be required to implement breathalyser checks before and during shifts. Stringent Monitoring: Additional safety protocols and training sessions for drivers are being planned to curb such incidents.

Diggikar emphasized the importance of these steps to restore public confidence in the city’s transport system.

Reactions from BEST Kamgar Sena

Suhas Samant, President of BEST Kamgar Sena, criticized the viral videos, claiming they tarnish the reputation of the transport service and its employees. Samant highlighted a key distinction:

“Unlike wet-lease bus drivers, BEST employees are bound by standing orders and service regulations. Hence, they won’t dare to stop buses anywhere on the road to buy alcohol.”

He urged the public to avoid generalizing these incidents to all BEST drivers and stressed the need for stricter oversight of wet-leased bus operators.

December 9 Kurla West Accident: A Turning Point

The horrifying crash in Kurla West has brought safety standards of wet-leased buses under intense scrutiny. On December 9, an electric bus collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians, leading to a catastrophic loss of life and injuries. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the videos of driver misconduct have further damaged the credibility of wet-leased bus services.

Ensuring Passenger Safety: The Way Forward

To address these alarming issues, BEST is taking the following steps:

Enhanced Training: Regular training sessions for wet-leased bus drivers to emphasize safety and responsible conduct. Real-Time Monitoring: Installing cameras in buses to monitor driver behavior and ensure compliance with regulations. Operator Accountability: Collaborating with wet-leased bus operators to enforce stricter guidelines and penalize violations.

Public Concerns and Psychological Impact

The recurrence of such incidents has left passengers worried about their safety while commuting. Experts recommend implementing robust safety protocols and offering counseling to victims and their families to mitigate the psychological impact of these tragedies.

Conclusion

The viral videos and the December 9 tragedy serve as a wake-up call for Mumbai’s transport authorities. As BEST takes corrective measures, ensuring the safety and trust of its passengers remains a top priority. The introduction of breathalyser tests and stricter monitoring of wet-leased bus drivers is a step in the right direction, but consistent vigilance will be crucial in preventing future incidents.