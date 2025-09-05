Mumbai on alert after bomb threat before Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai: Mumbai Police went on a high alert after receiving a bomb threat message on the official WhatsApp number of the city’s traffic police, a day ahead of ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ celebrations.

Officials said the threatening message claimed that 34 vehicles loaded with human bombs had been strategically placed across Mumbai and warned that the city would “shake after the blasts”.

The sender identified themselves as being associated with a group called “Lashkar-e-Jihadi” and made the alarming claim that 14 Pakistani terrorists had already infiltrated the city.

According to the threat message, 400 kg of RDX would be used in the planned explosions, with the sender claiming this could potentially kill “up to one crore people”.

The message was received last evening, through the social media application WhatsApp on the traffic police’s official number.

Police sources confirmed that the message was being taken seriously given the sensitive timing coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi, when thousands of devotees gather across Mumbai for Ganesh idol immersions.

The threatening message was immediately relayed to the Main Control Room of Mumbai Police for urgent action. Senior police officers stated that cyber and anti-terror units have been deployed to trace the origin of the message and verify its authenticity.

Security checks have been intensified at important junctions, religious processions and crowded locations throughout the city. Nearly 10,000 officials and staff have been deployed across immersion spots in Mumbai as part of enhanced security arrangements.

Mumbai Police officers said they are investigating the source of the WhatsApp message while requesting citizens to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The latest threat comes amid a series of similar warnings received by Mumbai Police in recent months, including threats to hotels in the Worli area in August and the Bombay Stock Exchange in July.

The threat has prompted authorities to issue a high alert status across all major areas, railway stations, crowded markets, and religious places in the city.

Despite previous threats proving to be hoaxes, police are treating this message with utmost seriousness due to its mention of suicide bombers, large quantities of explosives, and the timing during major festival celebrations.

Officials have urged devotees participating in Anant Chaturdashi celebrations to follow safety guidelines and remain vigilant while security agencies work to investigate the authenticity of the threat and ensure public safety during the festival.