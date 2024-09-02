Munawer Ali Khan Elected as President of Anjuman-e-Mehdavia: MBT Leaders Extend Congratulations

Munawer Ali Khan has been elected as the new President of Anjuman-e-Mehdavia, marking a significant leadership change within the organization.

Several prominent leaders from Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) have extended their congratulations on his election.

Among those who offered their best wishes were Majeed Ullah Khan, President of MBT; Syed Mustafa Mehmood, General Secretary of MBT; Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT Spokesman; and Altaf Naseeb Khan, a leader within the MBT.

The news of his election was accompanied by a photograph provided by Style Photo Service, capturing the momentous occasion.