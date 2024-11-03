Hyderabad

Musi Project Controversy: Jagdish Reddy Hits Back at Owaisi, Claims Even Muslims Ignore Him

Owaisi also criticized the BRS, asserting, “The BRS has done nothing for the beautification of the Musi River.”

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 16:41
Hyderabad – Former Minister Jagdish Reddy has reacted to recent comments made by Asaduddin Owaisi, who stated, “The BRS has our astrological predictions, and if revealed, they won’t be able to handle it.”

In response, Reddy emphasized that Owaisi is disregarded even by his own Muslim community, asserting, “The public will ultimately decide the significance of anyone’s astrological predictions.”

Addressing the ongoing discussions about the Musi project, Reddy added, “We were the ones who initiated the Musi project, and we have the capability to complete it within the budget we have proposed.”

His comments come amid political tensions and ongoing debates surrounding community representation and development projects in the region.

