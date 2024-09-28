Musi River Beautification: Govt to Demolish 25,000 Homes Despite Majority Holding Valid Property Documents

Hyderabad: In a major initiative, the Revanth government has announced plans to beautify the Musi River with an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore. To facilitate this, preparations have begun to demolish approximately 25,000 houses located in the Musi catchment area.

The demolitions are set to occur within a 50-kilometer radius from the entry point into the city of Musi. However, a recent survey conducted by the Telugu Scribe team unveiled startling revelations about the duration of these constructions.

In just one day, our representatives interviewed 224 homeowners, asking them when they purchased or constructed their homes. The responses were as follows:

Homes built in the last ten years: 6

Homes built between 10 to 20 years ago: 106

Homes built between 20 to 50 years ago: 78

Homes built over 50 years ago: 34

Nearly all affected individuals possess electricity and clean water connections, and have paid their property taxes. Approximately 80% of the homeowners hold valid registration documents.

These findings raise significant questions regarding the impact of the proposed demolitions on long-standing residents and the need for a more comprehensive approach to urban development.