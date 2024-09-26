Musi Riverbank Residents Block Officials, Protest Against Eviction Orders
In an emotional outburst, some residents expressed regret over voting against former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
Hyderabad: Residents living in the Musi riverbank areas for the past 20-30 years have strongly opposed the recent eviction orders, blocking officials from carrying out their duties.
The affected locals voiced their frustration, stating, “We have been living here for decades, and now they are asking us to vacate.”
“We feel ashamed and deeply regret voting KCR out. We are suffering now because of that decision,” said a distressed local.
Some even claimed that current Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s tenure might last five years, but the curses of the poor will remain.
The situation remains tense as locals demand reconsideration of the eviction orders and express disappointment with the current government.