Musi Riverbank Residents Block Officials, Protest Against Eviction Orders

Hyderabad: Residents living in the Musi riverbank areas for the past 20-30 years have strongly opposed the recent eviction orders, blocking officials from carrying out their duties.

"We've lived in this area for 20-30 years, and now they want us to vacate! Locals in the Musi riverbank region are standing firm against eviction orders, blocking officials from carrying out their duties. pic.twitter.com/jLE9gqbCGv September 26, 2024

The affected locals voiced their frustration, stating, “We have been living here for decades, and now they are asking us to vacate.”

In an emotional outburst, some residents expressed regret over voting against former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

“We feel ashamed and deeply regret voting KCR out. We are suffering now because of that decision,” said a distressed local.

— The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 26, 2024

Some even claimed that current Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s tenure might last five years, but the curses of the poor will remain.

The situation remains tense as locals demand reconsideration of the eviction orders and express disappointment with the current government.