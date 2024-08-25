Muslim Numainda Council calls for statewide memorandum against blasphemy

Mumbai: The All-Party Federated ‘Muslim Numainda Council’ of Aurangabad has taken a decisive step toward demanding the immediate arrest of the insolent apostle Satguru for his alleged blasphemous actions.

A consultative meeting was held on Saturdays in Aurangabad, bringing together leaders from various religious, political and social organizations across the city, attended by notable figures from the region.

The Council’s representative, while speaking with UNI on Sunday in Mumbai, stated that the Council had unanimously decided to submit a memorandum to the administration across Maharashtra.

This memorandum will specifically call for the swift arrest of the insolent apostle Satguru, a demand that the Council considers crucial to convey to the authorities.

In line with this decision, the Council has urged all religious and political parties across Maharashtra to engage with their local administrations on Tuesday, August 26, at 1500 hours, to submit the memorandum.

The intent is to exert pressure on the government and law enforcement to ensure prompt action against Satguru.

This initiative by the Council reflects the deep anger and concern among the Muslim community over alleged blasphemy.

The appeal is not merely symbolic but represents a concrete effort to seek justice and hold the accused accountable.

During the consultative session, representatives from all participating organizations pledged their full support and committed to presenting the memorandum to the administration.

They emphasized the need for unity among Muslims to safeguard their rights and to continue advocating for strict measures against such offences.

The All-Party Federated Muslim Numanida Council’s appeal underscores the community’s determination to protect their religious beliefs and practices.

The move is expected to gain significant backing across Maharashtra.