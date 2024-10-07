Nagarjuna’s Defamation Petition Hearing Today at Nampally Court

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, renowned actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s defamation case against Minister Konda Surekha is scheduled for hearing today at the Nampally Court.

The actor has filed a defamation lawsuit demanding ₹100 crore in damages following alleged defamatory comments made by Konda Surekha. Nagarjuna’s legal team claims that the minister’s statements have tarnished his public image, impacting his personal and professional reputation.

The remarks made by Surekha have caused quite a stir in both political and entertainment circles, with many awaiting the outcome of this high-profile case. Nagarjuna, known for his substantial fanbase and long-standing career in the Telugu film industry, has taken a strong stance, maintaining that the allegations are unfounded and have been made with malicious intent.

Minister Konda Surekha, a prominent figure in Telangana’s political landscape, is yet to issue an official statement regarding the defamation suit. Her comments, which led to the legal action, have not been publicly elaborated, but sources indicate they were linked to a personal or professional matter concerning Nagarjuna.

As the court prepares to hear the arguments, media attention remains focused on how the proceedings will unfold, with legal experts watching closely given the substantial damages sought in the case. Both parties are expected to present their sides vigorously as this legal battle unfolds.

The outcome of today’s hearing is highly anticipated, and it could set a precedent for public figures defending their reputations in similar scenarios.