Nalgonda: Dead Body Found in Tank, Residents Unknowingly Consumes Water for 10 Days:

Nalgonda: In a shocking and tragic Incident, the residents of Hindupur Nalgonda have been unknowingly consuming contaminated water for the past ten days.

A dead body was discovered in the Hindupur water tank of Ward 11, Peddabasti, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

The deceased has been identified as Avula Vamsi, a resident of Hanuman Nagar. The discovery was made during a routine check of the water tank, which serves as a primary source of drinking water for the local community. The authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Vamsi’s death and how the body ended up in the water tank.

This incident comes on the heels of the Nagarjunasagar tragedy, adding to the distress and fear among the people of Nalgonda. Immediate steps are being taken to address the contamination and ensure the safety of the water supply. Residents are urged to seek alternative sources of drinking water until the situation is resolved.