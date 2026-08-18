Nampally Court Postpones Hearing in Sandhya Theatre Demolition Case to September 1

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court on Tuesday heard the case related to the demolition of Sandhya Theatre, with actor Allu Arjun appearing before the court through video conference.

The case was taken up for further proceedings, during which the court reviewed the matter and heard the submissions related to the ongoing legal dispute. Allu Arjun, who is connected to the case, attended the hearing virtually.

After the proceedings, the court decided to postpone the matter and scheduled the next hearing for September 1.

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The case concerning the Sandhya Theatre demolition has drawn considerable attention, particularly due to the involvement of the popular Telugu film actor. Further arguments and developments in the matter are expected when the case comes up for hearing again next month.

The court is expected to take up the pending aspects of the case during the next hearing, following which further legal proceedings may continue.