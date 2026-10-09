NDA will allot 34 pc tickets to Backward Classes in local body polls, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: The NDA in Andhra Pradesh will allocate 34 per cent of tickets in the upcoming local body elections to the Backward Classes (BCs), said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday after the Supreme Court dismissed the state government’s plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling that struck down 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said the ruling alliance will field more than 34 per cent candidates from the BCs.

He was addressing a public meeting after distribution of pattadar pass books among farmers at Narsingolu in Prakasam district.

Chandrababu Naidu was speaking after the Supreme Court dismissed the state government’s petition challenging the High Court order.

On October 1, the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down two government orders providing 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections, holding that the quota breached the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations.

The High Court observed that the aggregate reservation for all categories in local bodies should not exceed 50 per cent in accordance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

*సమాజంలో 50 శాతం కంటే ఎక్కువగా వెనకబడిన వర్గాలున్నాయి… టీడీపీకి 45 ఏళ్లుగా వెన్నెముకగా, అండగా నిలిచారు*



*రాజకీయంగా, ఆర్థికంగా, సామాజికంగా పైకి తెచ్చేందుకు అనేక మార్పులు చేశాం. ఎన్టీఆర్ 24 శాతం బీసీలకు స్థానిక సంస్థల్లో రిజర్వేషన్లు తెస్తే… pic.twitter.com/ANmYApOSDe — I & PR Andhra Pradesh (@IPR_AP) October 9, 2026

Chief Minister Naidu had announced the enhanced quota on August 18, stating that BCs would get 34 per cent reservation in rural local bodies and 33.33 per cent in urban local

bodies.

Stating that BCs constitute more than 50 per cent of society, the Chief Minister claimed on Friday that they have stood as the backbone and a source of support for the TDP for 45 years.

“We implemented numerous changes to uplift them politically, economically, and socially. While NTR introduced 24 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, I increased it to 34 per cent; however, the previous government reduced it back to 24 per cent,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said when the coalition government tried to increase the reservation again, the YSR Congress Party approached the courts and blocked it. “The ‘Axe Party’ holds an aversion towards BCs. Nevertheless, the NDA alliance will allocate 34 per cent of the seats to them,” he said.

Under the ‘Mee Bhumi-Mee Hakku’ programme, the Chief Minister distributed pattadar passbooks among farmers.

He said the government was distributing error-free pattadar passbooks. It has so far distributed 40.58 lakh passbooks. In October alone, we gave passbooks with royal seal to over 4 lakh farmers in 790 villages, he said.

Targeting YSRCP, Naidu alleged that there was no security of lands in the previous regime. “Whether at home or outside, one has to live in fear. It created more problems than ever. A void was created in all systems. We are moving towards development by solving those problems with double engine sarkar,” he said.