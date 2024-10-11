NECC and IPEMA Celebrate World Egg Day to Promote Nutrition and Egg Consumption

Hyderabad: The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) and the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) marked World Egg Day with an engaging event at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phase II, Hydernagar.

Held opposite Pillar No. 661, Ganesh Mandapam, the event drew attention to the vital nutritional benefits of eggs and encouraged the public to incorporate more eggs into their diets for a healthier lifestyle.

The celebration featured a lineup of esteemed guests, including Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA/Poultry India; Mr. K. Rama Krishna, CPI State Secretary of Andhra Pradesh; film director Mr. Karri Balaji; keto diet expert Mr. N. Durga Prasad; Dr. K. Balaswamy, Advisor to NECC; Arogya Diet founder Mr. Lakshman Pudi; music director Mr. K.M. Radhakrishna; and Telangana JAC Chairman Mr. G. Anji Babu.

During the event, speakers emphasized the importance of eggs as a high-quality protein source and their role in maintaining a balanced diet. A special lunch was organized for all attendees, showcasing the versatility of eggs in various dishes.

Mr. Uday Singh Bayas praised NECC’s initiatives to promote egg consumption, stating, “Eggs are nature’s powerhouse of nutrition, offering a sustainable, affordable, and accessible source of essential nutrients. Events like these help spread the message of the benefits of including eggs in everyday diets.”

In addition to the festivities, NECC and IPEMA extended an invitation to poultry professionals for the upcoming Poultry India Expo-2024, set to take place from November 27th to 29th at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. This event, now in its 16th edition, is recognized as South Asia’s largest poultry exhibition, providing a platform for industry professionals to explore innovations, engage with thought leaders, and discover new business opportunities. The Poultry Knowledge Day will also be held on November 26th, offering insights into industry trends and advancements.

For more information about the Poultry India Expo, visit www.poultryindia.co.in or contact 7997994331.

The NECC and IPEMA continue to advocate for the nutritional benefits of eggs and the growth of the poultry industry in India, highlighting the essential role of eggs in global nutrition.