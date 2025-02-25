Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park Hikes Ticket Prices: New Rates Effective from March 1
Hyderabad: The 13th Governing Body of Zoo’s and Parks Authority of Telangana has revised the entry and service fees for Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The new tariff structure will be implemented from March 1, 2025 (Saturday).
Table of Contents
Updated Entry and Service Charges
The revised ticket rates for entry, rides, and additional services at the zoo are as follows:
Entry Fees
- Adults: ₹100
- Children: ₹50
Camera Charges
- Still Camera: ₹150
- Professional Video Camera: ₹2,500
- Commercial Movie Shooting: ₹10,000
Toy Train Ride (20 Minutes)
- Adults: ₹80
- Children: ₹40
Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) (Hop On & Hop Off)
- Adults: ₹120
- Children: ₹70
Exclusive BOV Services (60-Minute Duration)
- 11-Seater: ₹3,000
- 14-Seater: ₹4,000
Single-Point BOV (Elephant Enclosure – Exit)
- Adults: ₹40
- Children: ₹20
Other Attractions
- Fish Aquarium: ₹20
- Reptile House: ₹30 (Adults), ₹10 (Children)
- Nocturnal Animal House: ₹20 (Adults), ₹10 (Children)
Safari Park Drive (CNG Bus – 20 Minutes)
- Non-A.C. Safari Bus: ₹100 (per person)
- A.C. Safari Bus: ₹150 (per person)
Revised Parking Charges
- Cycle: ₹10
- Bike: ₹30
- Auto (Three-Wheeler): ₹80
- Car/Jeep: ₹100
- Tempo/Toofan: ₹150
- Mini Bus (Up to 21 Seater): ₹200
- Bus (Above 21 Seater): ₹300
New Rates to Take Effect from March 1
The revised rates aim to enhance zoo facilities and improve visitor experience. The authorities have urged visitors to plan their trips accordingly and take note of the new pricing structure.
For further details, visitors can check the official website of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.