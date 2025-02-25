Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park Hikes Ticket Prices: New Rates Effective from March 1

Hyderabad: The 13th Governing Body of Zoo’s and Parks Authority of Telangana has revised the entry and service fees for Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The new tariff structure will be implemented from March 1, 2025 (Saturday).

The revised ticket rates for entry, rides, and additional services at the zoo are as follows:

Entry Fees

Adults : ₹100

: ₹100 Children: ₹50

Camera Charges

Still Camera : ₹150

: ₹150 Professional Video Camera : ₹2,500

: ₹2,500 Commercial Movie Shooting: ₹10,000

Toy Train Ride (20 Minutes)

Adults : ₹80

: ₹80 Children: ₹40

Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) (Hop On & Hop Off)

Adults : ₹120

: ₹120 Children: ₹70

Exclusive BOV Services (60-Minute Duration)

11-Seater : ₹3,000

: ₹3,000 14-Seater: ₹4,000

Single-Point BOV (Elephant Enclosure – Exit)

Adults : ₹40

: ₹40 Children: ₹20

Other Attractions

Fish Aquarium : ₹20

: ₹20 Reptile House : ₹30 (Adults), ₹10 (Children)

: ₹30 (Adults), ₹10 (Children) Nocturnal Animal House: ₹20 (Adults), ₹10 (Children)

Safari Park Drive (CNG Bus – 20 Minutes)

Non-A.C. Safari Bus : ₹100 (per person)

: ₹100 (per person) A.C. Safari Bus: ₹150 (per person)

Revised Parking Charges

Cycle : ₹10

: ₹10 Bike : ₹30

: ₹30 Auto (Three-Wheeler) : ₹80

: ₹80 Car/Jeep : ₹100

: ₹100 Tempo/Toofan : ₹150

: ₹150 Mini Bus (Up to 21 Seater) : ₹200

: ₹200 Bus (Above 21 Seater): ₹300

New Rates to Take Effect from March 1

The revised rates aim to enhance zoo facilities and improve visitor experience. The authorities have urged visitors to plan their trips accordingly and take note of the new pricing structure.

For further details, visitors can check the official website of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.