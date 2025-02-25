TS EAMCET 2025: Registration Begins – Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, and Application Process

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025.

Aspiring candidates can start applying from February 25, 2025, with the last date for submission of applications set for April 4, 2025.

This entrance examination is a gateway for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy at various colleges and universities across Telangana. It is one of the most crucial state-level entrance tests for aspiring students in these fields.

The exam will be conducted in two phases based on the chosen stream:

Stream Exam Dates Agriculture & Pharmacy April 29 & 30, 2025 Engineering May 2 to 5, 2025

Late applications will be accepted with additional fees, with the final deadline for submissions with a late fee of Rs. 2,500 falling in April 2025.

TS EAPCET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria to apply:

Nationality : Applicants must be Indian citizens or hold Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) status .

: Applicants must be Indian citizens or hold . Domicile : Candidates should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh and satisfy local/non-local status as per government regulations.

: Candidates should be and satisfy local/non-local status as per government regulations. Age Requirement : Engineering & Pharmacy : Candidates must be at least 16 years old as of December 31, 2025. Agriculture : Candidates must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2025.

: Educational Qualifications : Engineering aspirants should have passed or appeared in their 10+2 (Intermediate) examination with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry as main subjects. Agriculture aspirants should have completed or be appearing for 10+2 (Intermediate) with relevant subjects like Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

:

Applicants should ensure they meet these requirements before applying, as failing to meet the criteria will lead to disqualification.

TS EAPCET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee varies based on the category and chosen stream:

Category Engineering Agriculture & Pharmacy Both Streams General Rs. 900 Rs. 900 Rs. 1,800 SC/ST/PwD Rs. 500 Rs. 500 Rs. 1,000

Late applications will incur additional charges:

Rs. 500 for applications submitted after the deadline.

for applications submitted after the deadline. Rs. 2,500 for applications submitted during the extended late fee window in April 2025.

How to Apply for TS EAPCET 2025?

Follow these step-by-step instructions to complete the TS EAPCET 2025 application process:

Visit the official website: TS EAPCET Portal (Direct link will be activated soon). Click on “New Registration” and provide necessary details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Login with the provided credentials and proceed to pay the application fee using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Fill out the application form with personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred exam center. Upload scanned copies of the following documents in the prescribed format: Recent passport-sized photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if required) Review all details carefully before final submission. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants should double-check all details before submission, as modifications will only be allowed during the correction window in April 2025.

TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Pattern

Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. The TS EAPCET exam is conducted online (Computer-Based Test) and consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Exam Structure:

Subject Engineering Stream Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream Mathematics 80 Questions – Physics 40 Questions 40 Questions Chemistry 40 Questions 40 Questions Biology – 80 Questions Total Questions 160 160

Duration : 3 hours

: 3 hours Marking Scheme : Each correct answer carries 1 mark . No negative marking.

: Each correct answer carries . No negative marking. Medium of Exam: English, Telugu, and Urdu

TS EAPCET 2025 Admit Card

The admit card will be released a few weeks before the exam .

. Candidates can download it from the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth .

. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam center.

TS EAPCET 2025: Result and Counseling Process

Result Declaration:

The results will be declared in June 2025 on the official website.

on the official website. The scorecard will display section-wise marks, overall score, and rank .

. Candidates must download and print their rank card for further admission processes.

Counseling Process:

The counseling process will begin shortly after result declaration .

. Candidates will have to register online, fill in choices, and attend document verification at designated centers.

at designated centers. Seat allotment will be based on rank, seat availability, and category reservations.

Important Tips for TS EAPCET 2025 Preparation

Understand the Syllabus : Cover all topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology as per the prescribed syllabus.

: Cover all topics from as per the prescribed syllabus. Practice Mock Tests : Regularly attempt mock tests and previous year papers to improve speed and accuracy.

: Regularly attempt to improve speed and accuracy. Time Management : Allocate time wisely for each section and focus on weaker areas.

: Allocate time wisely for each section and focus on weaker areas. Stay Updated: Regularly check the official website for updates on exam dates, syllabus changes, and counseling.

