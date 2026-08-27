Nepal flash floods: Death toll climbs to 162; search, rescue Ops intensify

Kathmandu: The bodies of 162 people swept away by a massive flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River have been recovered as of Thursday morning, Nepal Police said.

The remains were recovered from riverbanks in several downstream districts along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu, Nawalparasi (East) and Nawalparasi West, the Police said in a notice.

Most of the bodies were recovered in Chitwan, in Nepal’s southern plains.

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal.

The Nepali government said that hundreds of people, including foreign nationals, remained out of contact.

In a statement issued late Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office said that 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel deployed at various police posts and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas were out of contact.

Likewise, 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali tourists have remained out of contact following the disaster. The officials have also confirmed that 133 Indians are missing.

In addition, 60 employees working at various hydropower projects in the affected areas were reported to be out of contact.

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This suggests that the death toll from the disaster could rise further.

The flood was triggered after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River. The flood first hit Timure, near Nepal’s border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

Much of the settlement, home to hundreds of people, was swept away before the flood surged downstream, destroying everything in its path. Nepal’s Department of Mines and Geology said it had detected a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, which may have triggered the avalanche.

Meanwhile, the Nepali government said on Thursday morning that it had intensified search, rescue and relief operations in riverside and other affected areas following the devastating flood in Rasuwa.

“To assist people at risk, the Nepali Army delivered essential relief supplies, including food, tents and medicines, to the affected areas last night,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a notice.

Security agencies, along with the private sector, have also provided significant support and cooperation in the rescue and search operations, it said.