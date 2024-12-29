Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Undergo Prostate Surgery Amid Political and Regional Turmoil

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, according to an official statement from his office.

The surgery follows a recent medical evaluation at Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem, where Netanyahu was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostate enlargement. After receiving antibiotics, the infection was reportedly resolved.

This surgery adds to a series of health concerns Netanyahu has faced this year. In March, he underwent hernia surgery, temporarily transferring his duties to Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Later in July, Netanyahu required a pacemaker implant after experiencing arrhythmia, just a week after dehydration-related hospitalization.

Despite earlier speculation about his health, a medical report released in January affirmed that Netanyahu was in “completely normal health.” However, the lack of annual health disclosures from 2016 to 2023 raised public concerns. Protocols mandate such disclosures but are not legally binding.

Governance During Surgery

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the weekly Cabinet meeting would proceed as planned on Sunday. It remains unclear whether a temporary transfer of authority will be necessary during the procedure.

Broader Political Context

The Prime Minister’s health concerns come at a critical juncture for Israel, as the nation navigates escalating regional conflicts. This week saw intensified Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Houthi-controlled regions in response to missile attacks. The conflict, linked to the Iranian-backed Houthis, has added another layer to Israel’s ongoing engagements in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and skirmishes involving Iran.

Regional Conflicts and Security Challenges

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack, Israel has faced multi-front conflicts. In Gaza, Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas, while Hezbollah in Lebanon remains a persistent threat. The Israeli military has also launched operations in Syria, retaliated against Houthi missile strikes, and dealt with heightened tensions with Iran.