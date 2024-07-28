Nikhat Zareen advances to pre-quarters at Paris Olympics

Paris: In a dazzling display of skill and determination, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has advanced to the women’s 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

In her Olympic debut, the 28-year-old Indian boxer secured a resounding 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer on Sunday.

Competing at the North Paris arena, Zareen showcased her resilience by overcoming an initial deficit on the judges’ scorecards. She turned the tide in the second and third rounds, delivering a masterful performance despite both fighters being docked a point in the second round.

Zareen, one of India’s top medal prospects, now faces a formidable challenge in the next round. She will square off against top-seeded Wu Yu of China, the reigning flyweight world champion and Asian Games gold medalist, on Thursday.

Wu, who received a bye to the round of 16, is considered a favorite for the gold, making this bout a pivotal test for Zareen.

Zareen’s compatriot, Preeti Pawar, also made a striking impression on Saturday, advancing to the Round of 16 in the women’s 54kg category.

Preeti triumphed over Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh by unanimous decision. Despite trailing 3-2 after the first round, Preeti’s relentless comeback in the subsequent rounds secured her victory. She will next face Colombia’s Yeni Arias on Wednesday (July 31), determined to continue her winning streak despite battling sickness during her previous match.

The Indian boxing contingent is brimming with talent. Jasmine Lamboria and Lovlina Borgohain are set to launch their campaigns next week.

Jasmine will take on the Philippines’ Nesthy Alcayde Petecio in the women’s 57kg round of 32 on Tuesday. Lovlina, who clinched a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, begins her quest for glory in the women’s 75kg category round of 16 against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad on July 31.

In men’s boxing, Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev are gearing up for their respective 51kg and 71kg campaigns in the round of 16 next week. Panghal is set to battle Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba on Tuesday (July 30), while Dev faces Colombia’s Jose Tenorio on August 1.