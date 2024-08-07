NMDC Hyderabad Marathon to take place on August 24 & 25

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is all set to take place on August 24 & 25. Presented by the Hyderabad Runners Society, sponsored by NMDC, and powered by IDFC First Bank, this event marks the exciting beginning of the marathon season in India.

As the second city marathon in the country to receive the prestigious World Athletics label after Mumbai, Hyderabad proudly hosts the nation’s second-largest marathon. With over 25,200 runners registered, including participants from across the country and abroad, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon promises a spectacular showcase of athleticism and community spirit. The total Prize Money is Rs 44 lakhs.

As a run-up to the main event, a dry run was organised. NMDC Hyderabad Marathon marks the beginning of the marathon season in the country. NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is the country’s second-largest marathon after Mumbai. The route of the marathon will be a picturesque path covering Hussain Sagar Lake, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Bio-diversity Junction, University of Hyderabad, and finishing at Gachibowli Stadium.

The marathon route will provide runners with an extraordinary experience, showcasing the beauty and cultural heritage of Hyderabad while promoting a healthy lifestyle. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is not just a race; it is a celebration that unites people from all walks of life. Rajesh Vetcha, race director, shares, “We want the people of Hyderabad to own the Marathon. Come out, support, and cheer the runners. Play music, and encourage them. This marathon is for everyone—from elite athletes to those running for fun or charity. Let’s showcase the incredible energy and hospitality of our city.”