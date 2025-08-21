No user fee collection from two-wheelers at toll plazas: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday clarified that no user fee is levied from two-wheelers at the toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways across the country.

The clarification came after reports surfaced that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would collect user fees from two-wheeler riders at toll plazas.

“In reference to the fake news circulating on social media regarding toll collection from two wheelers on toll plaza, NHAI would like to clarify that no user fee is levied from two wheelers at the Toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways across the country,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

User fee on National Highways is collected as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and there is no proposal to charge toll fee from the two wheelers, the minister added.

According to the rules, the user fee at toll plazas is charged from four or more wheeled vehicles which include categories like car, jeep, van or light motor vehicle/light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini bus/bus or truck/heavy construction machinery (HCM) or earth moving equipment (EME) or multi axle vehicle (MAV) (three to six axles)/ oversized vehicles (seven or more axles.

Meanwhile, the NHAI sold over 5 lakh FASTag-based annual toll permits in just four days, collecting Rs 150 crore in revenue. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of purchases of annual passes in four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana.

Further, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of transactions through FASTag annual passes at toll plazas, a statement by NHAI said. Private vehicles can now use an annual toll pass for free passage through toll plazas on national highways and expressways, with each pass priced at Rs 3,000.

The annual pass is valid for one year from activation or for 200 toll trips, whichever occurs first.