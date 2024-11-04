November Bank Holidays: Plan Your Visits as Banks Shut for 14 Days!

Delhi: As we approach the end of October and step into a new month, bank customers need to be aware of upcoming bank holidays. Despite the advancements in digital payment systems, there are still instances when one needs to visit a bank—whether for business transactions, financial dealings, or loan-related activities. Understanding bank holidays is crucial to avoid the inconvenience of arriving at a closed bank.

November 2024 will see banks closed for nearly 14 days across the country. However, please note that these holidays may vary by region, as some states have local festivals and holidays. Regular closures include Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank Holidays in November 2024:

November 1: Diwali and Amavasya – Banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur.

Diwali and Amavasya – Banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur. November 2: Diwali celebrations – Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Diwali celebrations – Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. November 3: Sunday – A nationwide holiday for banks.

Sunday – A nationwide holiday for banks. November 7: Chhath Puja – Banks will be closed in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Chhath Puja – Banks will be closed in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. November 8: Wangala Festival – Banks will observe a holiday in Meghalaya.

Wangala Festival – Banks will observe a holiday in Meghalaya. November 9: Second Saturday – A regular holiday for banks across the country.

Second Saturday – A regular holiday for banks across the country. November 10: Sunday – Another nationwide bank holiday.

Sunday – Another nationwide bank holiday. November 12: Egass Bhagwal – Banks will be closed in Meghalaya.

Egass Bhagwal – Banks will be closed in Meghalaya. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima – Banks will be closed in Telangana, Odisha, Chandigarh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and several other regions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima – Banks will be closed in Telangana, Odisha, Chandigarh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and several other regions. November 17: Sunday – A nationwide holiday for banks.

Sunday – A nationwide holiday for banks. November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti – Banks will be closed in Karnataka.

Kanakadasa Jayanti – Banks will be closed in Karnataka. November 22: Labab Du Chen – Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim.

Labab Du Chen – Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim. November 23: Fourth Saturday – A regular holiday for banks across the country.

Fourth Saturday – A regular holiday for banks across the country. November 24: Sunday – Another nationwide bank holiday.

Make sure to plan your banking needs accordingly and avoid any last-minute surprises!