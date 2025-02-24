NTPC and EDF India Partner to Develop Pumped Hydro Storage and Renewable Energy Projects

New Delhi: India’s government-owned energy giant, NTPC, has signed a significant agreement with EDF India, a subsidiary of France’s Electricité de France (EDF), to collaborate on developing pumped hydro storage and hydroelectric power projects.

This partnership will focus on integrating renewable energy with hydro projects and will also explore business opportunities in power distribution.

The agreement, finalized on February 23, aims to establish a joint venture company (JVC) between NTPC and EDF India. The non-binding term sheet lays out a framework for the companies to jointly own, operate, and maintain a variety of pumped storage and hydroelectric projects in India and neighboring countries. This partnership is contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from the Government of India.

Key Details of the Partnership:

Under the new partnership, NTPC and EDF India will focus on developing pumped storage projects, which play a critical role in balancing intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. These projects will store excess energy generated during periods of low demand and release it when needed, ensuring a consistent and reliable power supply.

The joint venture will also explore other hydro-power projects, leveraging the combined expertise and experience of both NTPC and EDF India. The companies aim to strengthen India’s energy sector by aligning with the government’s vision for sustainable growth and clean energy solutions.

The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony that took place during the ELECRAMA 2025 summit in Greater Noida, Delhi, a prestigious event that brings together key players from the global power sector. The signing was attended by high-ranking officials including Federico D’Amico, CEO of EDF India, JC Kakoti, GM of Hydro Engineering at NTPC, and NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh. EDF France’s Chairman and CEO Luc Remont, as well as Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, were also present.

NTPC’s Vision for Energy Transition and Innovation:

During the ELECRAMA 2025 summit, NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh reiterated the company’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy capacity. He emphasized the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into power management systems for better optimization and sustainability.

Singh further remarked that India’s energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with an increasing shift toward renewable energy solutions, improved energy efficiency, and technological innovation. The ‘Make in India’ initiative has proven successful, with a growing manufacturing ecosystem that is poised to meet domestic energy requirements and position India as a key player in global power equipment exports.

Singh also spoke about NTPC’s role in optimizing thermal efficiency, scaling renewable energy infrastructure, and leveraging state-of-the-art technology to drive the energy transition.

The Future of Energy: World Utility Summit and Global Collaboration:

In conjunction with the agreement signing, ELECRAMA 2025 also marked the formal inauguration of the World Utility Summit (WUS). This high-level forum aims to foster strategic discussions on energy transitions, decarbonization, and innovative solutions for the future of utilities. The summit provided a platform for industry leaders to share insights on AI-driven power management, decarbonization strategies, and the evolving role of utilities in shaping the global energy sector.

With renewable energy becoming an essential component of India’s energy mix, NTPC and EDF India’s partnership reflects the growing collaboration between global and Indian energy companies to achieve sustainability and efficiency in power generation.

NTPC and EDF’s Joint Venture: A Strategic Move for Clean Energy:

The NTPC-EDF India partnership aligns with India’s ambitious renewable energy goals and commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. By combining NTPC’s vast experience in power generation with EDF’s expertise in hydroelectric and renewable energy projects, the two companies aim to enhance energy security and sustainability in the region.

As India strives to become a global leader in clean energy, this collaboration between NTPC and EDF will play a crucial role in driving forward the country’s energy transition efforts. The pumped storage and hydroelectric projects are expected to provide long-term, reliable energy solutions, contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy objectives.

In conclusion, this agreement marks a significant step towards advancing India’s energy infrastructure and sustainability efforts. With both companies poised to lead the way in the energy sector, the joint venture is set to contribute to India’s clean energy transition while bolstering its position as a global energy powerhouse.

About NTPC

NTPC Limited, India’s largest power utility, is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It is committed to the generation of electricity from diverse sources, including coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable energy, with an increasing focus on clean energy solutions.

About EDF India

EDF India is a subsidiary of Électricité de France (EDF), one of the world’s largest electric utility companies. EDF is a key player in the global energy market, with expertise in low-carbon power generation, including nuclear, wind, solar, and hydroelectric energy.